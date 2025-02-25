New website tracks state funds in addressing homeless crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced a new state website yesterday (Monday) that tracks how local agencies are using state funds to reduce homelessness.

The website – accountability.ca.gov – pools data on grants and reporting, so counties compare their efforts with other counties. And, the public can watch state spending. And then the governor can make the argument for granting or cutting funds for housing, behavioral services or removing encampments.

Newsom described the site as offering incentives and disincentives, or "carrots and sticks."

Counties are searchable by name or population, and progress bars show how much has been accomplished to date for each grant. The data is pulled from state and federal agencies.

The user-friendly site presents a snapshot of housing units completed between 2019 to 2023. It also tracks the change in unsheltered homelessness from 2023 to 2024, and it shows how many people are receiving behavioral health services.

According to the website, the Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa and San Francisco are either fully or partially compliant with state requirements.

