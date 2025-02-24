Cal’s falcons disappear prompting avian flu concerns

The University of California-Berkeley’s resident pair of peregrine falcons has not been seen in its familiar nest on campus, prompting fears that the couple has fallen victim to the avian flu.

It’s been two months since UC’s resident female peregrine falcon, Annie, and her latest mate, Archie, have been seen flying over the Berkeley campus. Annie has nested on the Cal campus since 2016.

Perhaps, of most concern is that February is traditionally the month where peregrine couples bond and prepare a nest for eggs.

CalFalcons, a group of scientists and volunteers that follows the pair, said they have not been spotted by the three 24-7 cameras in the Campanile, which towers over the campus.

The group has searched the campus and the birds’ local familiar haunts for any sign. They’ve even searched online, but to no avail.Web posts by Cal Falcons said the avian flu is taking a heavy toll on shorebirds and waterfowl, upon which the peregrine falcons prey.