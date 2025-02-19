Head of Oakland police watchdog to resign

The executive director of the Oakland Community Police Review Agency has announced that he is resigning within a month.

The Oaklandside confirmed that Mac Muir is stepping down after less than two years on the job.Muir declined to say why he was leaving. But he has spoken out in the past over a serious backlog in cases as well the resignations of some investigators.

Muir’s resignation comes amid a round of severe city budget cuts and layoffs, as Oakland’s city government tries to close a 130 million dollar budget shortfall.

Last month, the city’s police commission announced that it was cutting the agency’s previous fiscal year’s operating budget nearly in half to about four million dollars. The city wants to trim that even further.

The Community Police Review Agency was established in 2016 by a ballot measure approved by Oakland voters. It serves under the city’s police commission and is responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct by the Oakland police and recommends disciplinary action.