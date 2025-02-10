California EVs sales stall

California’s push to electrify its cars is facing a potentially serious problem: people aren’t buying them fast enough.

After three straight years of strong growth, sales of electric vehicles have stalled in California, raising questions that the state will be able to meet its groundbreaking mandate to end sales of gas-powered automobiles.

CalMatters reports about a quarter of all new cars registered in the state last year were zero emissions – just percentage points higher than in 2023. That’s according to new California Energy Commission data.

The flat sales follow years of strong growth for EVs. In 2020, only one of 13 cars sold had zero emissions. That share is now three times higher than it was four years ago.

But the sluggish sales have slowed the pace of growth in the market, putting the state’s climate and pollution goals at risk.

Under California’s mandate, approved three years ago, 35 percent of new 2026 model vehicles sold by automakers must be zero emissions. Some new 2026 models will roll out later this year.

That requirement increases to nearly 70 percent for 2030 models. In 2035, all sales of gas-powered vehicles will be banned.