Protestors call on California Congress members to slow down President Trump

Over the last few weeks, President Trump has made a number of contentious appointments to key cabinet positions , and signed a flurry of executive orders . Organizers in the Bay want their representatives to do more to contest drastic changes to the federal government under President Trump.

“We’re not naive.”

This is Tom Benthin, a leader with Indivisible Sonoma County.

“We know that Democrats can't just stop everything. But we're also not stupid. We know that there's a lot that they can do. They can use Senate procedure to slow things down, to basically make everything very, very hard to do. And they haven't been doing that at all.”

Daniel Chen, the Deputy State Director in Senator Padilla’s office, spoke to the crowd yesterday.

“ Senator Padilla wants to thank all of you for coming down here and providing the resistance that we need during this time. We stand with you all and we have received the demands that Tom has asked of the Senator.”