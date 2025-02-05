Latest Martinez refinery incident draws ire of Contra Costa County supervisor

Contra Costa County Supervisor Shanelle Scales-Preston yesterday called for a full facility audit of Martinez Refining Company after a large explosion and fire at the facility prompted surrounding communities to shelter in place Saturday.

Yesterday afternoon, Contra Costa Health lifted a public health advisory linked to a weekend fire at the Martinez Refining Company facility after confirming the fire is out.

County health officials said residents in the affected area can now resume normal activities and should open doors and windows to air out buildings and homes.

Six workers were injured in the explosion and fire, five of whom have either since been released from the hospital or were treated and released at the scene Saturday.

Scales-Preston, elected to the board in November to represent District 5 where the refinery is located, said in a statement she's been on the ground and in meetings with refinery representatives, Martinez Mayor Brianne Zorn, Contra Costa Health officials, first responders, and members of the community.

In a statement, Scales-Preston said the latest incident involving the refinery – the third since 2020 – was “unacceptable.” She added the county and regulatory agencies will investigate the fire and the danger it posed, and may still pose, for the community.

The supervisor said her biggest concern is the health and safety of Martinez residents, workers, and the greater Contra Costa County community.

The refinery is shut down except for required utility systems.

