Richmond officials pledge to protect city’s Latino residents from new administration immigration policies

Richmond's mayor and city manager issued a joint statement Saturday pledging to stand by the city's majority Latino population as federal immigration policy changes.

Mayor Eduardo Martinez and City Manager Shasa Curl said in a joint statement in English and Spanish: "In light of recent threats from the federal administration regarding mass deportations, we want to assure our community that Richmond will not waver in its values of inclusion, diversity, and respect for all residents."

The Contra Costa County community, with a 2023 population estimated at about 114,00, is nearly 47 percent Hispanic or Latino, according to U.S. Census Bureau QuickFacts.

In the statement, addressed to "Dear Residents of Richmond," the city pointed to a history shaped by immigrants.

The officials underscored that Richmond police do not inquire about immigration status "and their commitment to uphold our sanctuary city policies remains unchanged."

