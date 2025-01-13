Sonoma County ‘Supes’ move to protect immigrants

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted Friday to protect the civil rights of the county's immigrants against stepped-up federal immigration enforcement.

Supervisors approved a resolution limiting the use of county funds, personnel and other resources to enforce federal immigration laws.

About 27,000 Sonoma County residents are undocumented immigrants, according to the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank in Washington.

The move comes amid widespread uncertainty among immigrant families about what is to come, given President-elect Donald Trump's promises of mass deportation.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said: "This resolution makes it clear that county government will uphold the civil rights of undocumented immigrants like we would for any other member of our community."

The resolution directs county departments and employees to comply with state law that limits government agencies, including law enforcement, from sharing information about an individual's immigration status with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, except for those convicted of serious or violent felonies.

The resolution adds that local residents, interacting with the county government to access benefits and services, should not be put at risk, regardless of their immigration status.