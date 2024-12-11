San Francisco sees big drop in violent crime

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins joined hundreds of police officers at SFPD headquarters yesterday to announce a decline in violent crime seen this year in the city.

Chief Bill Scott said that the city has 33 homicides so far this year, compared with 50 at this time in 2023. The comparatively low number is the fewest homicides in the city since the early 1960s.

Scott added that non-fatal shootings in the city were down nearly 20 percent over the last year. Breed said that homicides and shootings in District 10, comprising Bay View and Hunters Point, had decreased by half since 2023.

Scott and Breed attributed the decreases in violent crime partially to work with organizations that aim to get to the root of what causes people to commit homicides and shootings.

Breed spearheaded the Street Violence Intervention Program, which tries to reduce crime through outreach and defusing potentially violent situations in schools and neighborhoods.

Homicide rates in every district across the city have either decreased or stayed the same, so far this year, except for one neighborhood. The Mission District has seen 10 homicides this year compared with last year's four homicides.

Breed has also touted a reduction in property crimes and larceny thefts this year compared with 2023 and 2022.

Despite the statistical achievements in crime, both Breed and Scott acknowledged that some people don't fully believe these statistics, since not all nonviolent crimes – such as car break-ins and theft – are reported to law enforcement.

