SF opens Interfaith Winter Shelter for homeless

San Francisco opened its annual Interfaith Winter Shelter on Monday.

The shelter is now in its 36th year. The program officially operates through March 30 and will increase San Francisco's shelter capacity from 30 to 80 beds per night, depending on each site's space.

This year's shelter will rotate between five different locations, each represented by a different faith community, to provide prepared meals and beds in preparation for the winter season.

As in previous years, the program will accept self-referrals.

The program is a seasonal, overnight-only congregate shelter– from six o’clock in the evenings to seven o’clock in the morning. It is operated by Episcopal Community Services in partnership with the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

The program rotates between the Canon Kip Senior Center, Saint Mary's Cathedral, St. Mark's Lutheran, First Unitarian Universalist Church and The Quaker Meeting House. Placements will be on a first come, first served self-referral basis for people 18 years and up.

San Francisco provides shelter and housing to nearly 15,000 homeless and formerly homeless individuals nightly, which include more than 4,000 in shelters.

