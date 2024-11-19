Flood warning issued in Sonoma, Napa, Marin counties

The National Weather Service says an atmospheric river is expected to hit parts of the North Coast this week, and has issued a flood watch in several North Bay counties.

More than 10 inches of rain could hit parts of the North Coast this week, including Marin, Napa, and Sonoma counties. A flood watch begins later tonight, and is expected to end early on Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. And creeks and streams may rise high enough to flood some low-water crossings.

If your home or business is at risk, there are several ways to prepare for potential flooding. One: Assemble an emergency kit with up to three days worth of food, water, and medicine.

Two: Have a battery-powered radio on hand. Stock up on batteries, and prepare blankets, flashlights, rubber boots, and rubber gloves.

Three: Make sure electronics are fully charged, and if possible, prepare backup generators.

And four: If you have access to sandbags or similar materials, use them to protect your home from flooding.

At-risk residents are advised to seek higher ground, follow evacuation orders, and avoid flood waters, which can be deceptively deep and dangerous.

San Francisco and Oakland residents should expect one to four inches of rain, but a flood warning has not been issued to the region.

