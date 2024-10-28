Oakland Police Commission adds three new members

The Oakland Police Commission, the civilian board overseeing the Oakland Police Department, last week added three new commissioners and a new inspector general.

The Oaklandside reported that Shane Thomas-Williams, Shawana Booker and Samuel Dawit began their terms on the commission earlier this month, after being appointed by Mayor Sheng Thao. Booker and Dawit will serve for two years, while Thomas-Williams term won’t expire until 2027.

Two of the new commissioners replace Regina Jackson, who was an original member of the body – which was created in 2016 – and former chairperson and vice-chair, Marsha Carpenter Peterson. A third seat was vacant.

For the last year, the work of the commission had been beset by infighting over a number of issues, including a probe of former OPD chief Leronne Armstrong.

In addition, Zurvohn Maloof has been named Oakland’s second inspector general, starting work next month. The Office of the Inspector General monitors OPD’s policies and procedures, as well as issues reports to help improve the department and help address problems.

Maloof, who has more than two decades of law enforcement oversight experience, had recently served in BART’s Office of the Inspector General. That office oversees investigations and audits, as well as revising policies and procedures.