Alameda County DA Price, OPD in dispute over charges

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price on Monday held a press conference and confirmed that two Oakland police officers had been charged with allegedly driving under the influence on duty, and "potentially" a third will be too.

Price did not name the officers and said she could not provide details about the allegations or cases.

Price said she penned a letter to Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell and Acting Chief James Beere, which she read at the press conference on Monday.

However, the Oakland Police Department on Monday afternoon denied receiving any such missive.

An OPD spokesperson said in an email: "Neither Chief Mitchell nor Assistant Chief Beere received the letter from the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. The Oakland Police Department (OPD) was informed of this letter by our media partners."

In the letter read by Price, she asks the chief to "develop clear policies to prevent this potentially dangerous, deadly conduct from endangering the residents of Alameda County."

The DA added: "It is critical that we hold police officers to the highest standards.These intoxication related arrests are a substantial and sudden increase and represent an alarming trend with the Oakland Police Department."

Price also took a jab at the department's oversight of its officers.

OPD said they were aware of the allegations made against the officers and are cooperating with outside law enforcement agencies on each case.

An OPD spokesperson added the officers had been placed on administrative leave in June and October 2023, respectively, but that it was an ongoing personnel matter that the department could not provide further information.

