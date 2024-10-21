West Oakland recycling firm fined 500K for air pollution violations

The Oaklandside reported that Radius Recycling , which operates a metal shredder in West Oakland, was hit with the fine by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The company, formerly known as Schnitzer Steel, was issued seven notices between 2022 and 2023 for problems with its equipment, which failed to reduce emissions of toxic oxides of nitrogen and particulate matter, which can cause illnesses.

The air district said the equipment that Radius Recycling had installed to reduce the emissions had helped, but was not tuned properly.In a statement responding to the fines, the company were the fault of “equipment problems and other engineering issues,” which had been promptly corrected and subsequently resolved by the settlement.

Radius added that it would continue to work closely with its neighbors and the air district.