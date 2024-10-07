Weather service forecasts a break in Bay Area heat wave

Bay Area residents dealt with dangerously hot conditions over the weekend, with temperatures reaching triple digits in some cities.

Several records for high temperatures fell throughout the Bay Area yesterday. It hit 107 in San Rafael Sunday, breaking a record set last year. The thermometer hit 98 degrees in downtown San Francisco, breaking a 32-year-old record.

Record highs were set in Oakland, San Jose, Redwood City and Santa Rosa, as well. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District declared a Spare The Air alert over the weekend – making it six straight days that such a warning was issued.

BART service was also slowed over the weekend, as trains ran at slower speeds due to extreme heat on the Dublin/Pleasanton and Antioch lines, agency officials said. in an alert Sunday afternoon.

But relief is finally in sight. The National Weather Service has forecast cooler temperatures starting today through the early part of the week.

Temperatures in San Francisco are expected to start with daytime highs in the low 80s on Monday, cooling off to the low 70s through the end of the week. Evening temperatures will range in the mid-50s.