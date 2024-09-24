Thao orders closure of Oakland’s homeless encampments

In a news release and video statement, Thao said that in light of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision granting cities more power to dismantle homeless camps, she is ordering all city departments "to fully execute the Encampment Management Policy" that the city council approved in 2020.

Thao said: "Being unhoused is not a crime in Oakland, but it does not give anyone the right to break other laws. We must return public spaces to the public -- and do so with compassion."

While citing some recent examples of the city's effort to clear camps and connect inhabitants with homes and services, she said her order directs the city to focus on camps that encroach on safe routes to schools, tot lots, and playgrounds or impede access to small businesses.

Also, prioritized will be camps that, among other things:

– block traffic lanes, create fire hazards by blocking hydrants;

– pose risks to freeway overpasses or BART tracks;

– contain combustible materials, like gasoline and propane, or if biological waste from a camp poses an environmental risk to drains and waterways.

Her executive order also states that a camp found to pose an imminent risk of serious injury or death, is also damaging critical infrastructure, or obstructing traffic and bike lanes, can be broken down with less than 12 hours' notice.

Camps posing other problems, such as obstructing sidewalks or hosting disease or vermin infestations, can be cleared with a 24-to-72 hour notice.