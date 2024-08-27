Teachers rally at school board meeting tonight, against hiring delays

The San Francisco teachers union is organizing to pressure the school board and Department of Education to end a hiring delay. The Vice President of the Union, Frank Lara, says that schools especially need nurses, counsellors, social workers and special education teachers.

"What we're focused on right now is our folks who are in the pipeline, who are ready to start, but can't start due to the bureaucracy," he says.

The union has called on staff, students, and educators to speak at the meeting tonight to draw attention to the issue.

"Then at least we can support the most vulnerable of our students yesterday, which should have happened yesterday, but at least happen as soon as possible," Lara says.

Superintendent Matt Wayne says that more positions have been filled than last year, and educator salaries and staffing have improved. Wayne says “We are starting the year in a better place.”

This rally comes ahead of a plan to close and merge schools in the district next year. The plan is in response to the board’s severe budget deficit, and declining student enrolment across the city. A list of schools facing closure will be released in mid September.

