Dubs legend Al Attles dead at 87

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 21, 2024 at 1:49 PM PDT
Former Warriors head coach Al Attles at victory parade in June 2015.
Flickr / Creative Commons
Former Warriors head coach Al Attles at victory parade in June 2015.

Attles had been in failing health for the last few years, but he remained a constant presence at Warriors home games at Chase Center and served as a team ambassador.

Alvin Austin Attles, Jr. was born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, and was drafted in the fifth round of the 1960 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers as a guard from North Carolina A & T State. Known for his hard-nosed defensive playing style, Attles earned his nickname, “The Destroyer.”

In his third season, Attles moved with the Warriors to San Francisco. While still playing, he became an assistant coach during the 1969-70 season, The following year, he was named the team’s head coach, becoming one of the NBA’s first African Americans to lead a team from the bench.

Attles would coach the Warriors for 13 seasons, the highlight being the ‘74-75 season, when the franchise won its first NBA title since moving to California. Attles stepped down in 1983 to become the Warriors general manager. No man has coached the Warriors longer, nor won more games, than Attles.

The team retired Attles No. 16 jersey and five years ago, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
