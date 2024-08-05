State lawmakers seek package to boost solar, wind energy project

Democratic legislators, who have shared drafts with environmental groups, industry, lobbyists and other interested parties, are negotiating the details with Gov. Gavin Newsom. The talks among staff in the state Senate and Assembly and Newsom's office are being held behind closed doors and the proposals are not yet public. California's legislative session ends Aug. 31.

CalMatters obtained draft copies of five energy measures that Senate President Pro Tem Mike McGuire helped draft. They aim to revamp the way the state approves and supports solar, offshore wind, battery storage and other green energy projects.

McGuire declined to discuss the proposals but he said "we're looking forward to sharing more details in the coming days."

He added in a statement to CalMatters: "We can all agree that California has serious energy needs," noting brownouts, rising utility costs, increasing demand for electricity and climate change.

A spokesperson for Assembly Leader Robert Rivas, a Democrat from Salinas, did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the proposals.

Simultaneously, the Newsom administration is working on separate proposed legislation that aims to make electric bills more affordable for Californians, two sources told CalMatters. No details were immediately available and a spokesperson for the governor declined to comment.

Electric rates have nearly doubled over the last decade. The state Public Utilities Commission overhauled the rate structure with a controversial new billing system this year.