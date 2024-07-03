Drone show in Sunnyvale replaces Fourth of July fireworks

Sunnyvale is finally having its own celebration of July 4th, but in a more Silicon Valley way due to environmental concerns.

A 2015 study published in the journal, Atmospheric Environment, found that on national average, the increases in air pollutants are largest at 9–10 pm on July 4th and drop to zero by noon on July 5th.

Also, fireworks of any kind are prohibited in Sunnyvale -– including those fireworks classified as "safe and sane" by the California State Fire Marshall.

Plus, we are in the middle of an extreme heatwave, and a couple of wildfires are going on not too far from the Bay.

As a result, this year Sunnyvale is being creative doing a three-hour show, including music played by DJ’s and a drone light show to celebrate Independence Day.

The idea of this drone show came to Sunnyvale’s Mayor Larry Klein, a year ago, when he saw a drone show above the Ohio River.

San Jose Spotlight reports that Klein believes that the use of drones, have an array of environmental benefits, such as reducing loud noises and air pollutants.

The show uses hundreds of small, unmanned aircraft, equipped with LED lights, forming various patterns, shapes, and animations in the sky.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m with parking opening, and the drone light show will start at 9:15. The City of Sunnyvale suggests you to bring a flashlight or headlamp to safely walk in the dark