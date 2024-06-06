© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Supreme Court rules against challenges to UC student housing project at People’s Park

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 6, 2024 at 2:32 PM PDT
CHP masses around People's Park in January 2024
David Abercrombie
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
CHP masses around People's Park in January 2024

The state’s highest court dismissed suits filed to stop the university’s plans for People’s Park on environmental grounds.Berkeleyside reported that Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, along with the rest of the judges, ruled that the concerns that construction at the site would generate excessive noise had no merit.

The ruling officially ends three years of legal challenges to the 16-story student housing project, which will see the provide 1,100 student beds.The Berkeley City Council and many Southside community groups have supported the student housing project. Student housing has been at a premium in Berkeley for several years.

According to the U-C’s Board of Regents, Cal currently provides only about 20 percent of student housing, by far the least of any school in the UC system.

However, opponents of the project have long pointed out the rich cultural history of Peoples Park, which stretches back to its founding by community members in 1969, during the heyday of the Free Speech Movement.

The park was listed two years ago on the The National Register of Historic Places,in recognition of its historical and cultural significance.

In January, the university sent in hundreds of police to evict homeless residents and close off the park, erecting razor wire and double-stacked container barricades. The move stirred new protests by those seeking to maintain People’s Park. The university has spent more than $10 million on security at the site.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid