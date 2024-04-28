Supporters of Alameda County DA rally against recall

The gathering comes on the heels of similar events held by recall proponents who want supervisors to set a special election date prior to the November general election.

Opponents -- including Asian Americans for Progressive Alameda, the Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club, the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council and the Asian Pacific Environmental Network -- say special elections are too expensive and tend to be characterized by low voter turnout, which is a perceived advantage for recall organizers.

Instead, they argue, the recall should be placed on the November general election ballot to save money and to ensure that as many voters as possible have a chance to weigh in on Price's future.

The county's top election officer, Tim Dupuis, has reported that a special election would cost the county between $15 million and $20 million.

At the board's next meeting tomorrow, Dupuis will present supervisors with his official certification that recall supporters gathered enough valid signatures to place the issue on a ballot.

After that, the board will have 14 days to set an election date, but if they fail to do so, Dupuis says he would have five days to step in and set a date.

In addition to their objections to a special election, recall opponents say claims about crime made by Price's critics are false and that they don't understand the role the county's top prosecutor plays in the criminal justice system.