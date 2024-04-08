Review at SF General following privacy breach

There is no evidence that the information from the breach has been misused or used to access patient health or financial information.

The log contained information spanning from Tuesday, Jan.11, 2022, to Tuesday, Dec.12, 2023.

Information in the log included: patient names, birthdays, genders, medical record numbers, date(s) seen at the clinic, date(s) of collection of specimens, reason(s) for specimen, results of specimen(s) and/or whether a result was received and additional patient health information.

The hospital's Office of Compliance and Privacy Affairs informed affected patients, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights and the California Department of Public Health in accordance with the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) requirements.

