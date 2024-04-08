© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Review at SF General following privacy breach

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 8, 2024 at 3:25 PM PDT
Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital
Sergio Ruiz
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital

There is no evidence that the information from the breach has been misused or used to access patient health or financial information.

The log contained information spanning from Tuesday, Jan.11, 2022, to Tuesday, Dec.12, 2023.

Information in the log included: patient names, birthdays, genders, medical record numbers, date(s) seen at the clinic, date(s) of collection of specimens, reason(s) for specimen, results of specimen(s) and/or whether a result was received and additional patient health information.

The hospital's Office of Compliance and Privacy Affairs informed affected patients, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights and the California Department of Public Health in accordance with the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) requirements.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid