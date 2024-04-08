Local crowds gather to witness solar eclipse

California fell outside the totality band of today’s rare solar eclipse, but that didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of a partial eclipse for some local skywatchers.Watch parties were held throughout the Bay Area, like the Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland and the Lawrence Hall of Science in Berkeley.

About a thousand people gathered both inside and outside the Exploratorium on San Francisco’s Embarcadero. Rob Semper, the Exploratorium’s chief learning officer, told KALW that today’s solar eclipse was special because it could be seen by everyone.

The Exploratorium offered a video presentation preceding the eclipse. Semper said the science center has witnessed 10 eclipses in the last quarter century.

If you missed today’s partial eclipse, don’t fret. You’ll only have to wait another 20 years to view the next one.