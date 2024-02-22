Bay Area city, county attorneys form legislative coalition

Civil attorneys in government have an important role in advising and counseling government officials and in handling the legal affairs of their governmental organizations.

Among their lesser known responsibilities are to initiate and prosecute cases, where it is in the best interests of their citizens and workers.

The members of the CPC expect to work together to help shape legislation that will strengthen their hands in future litigation.

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott, who will chair the group, told Bay City News: "As civil prosecutors, we take seriously our responsibility to protect consumers, workers, and those who live in our communities. We look forward to working directly with our state's legislators to shape the state laws we are charged with enforcing in ways that will help us increase these protections for the public."

The vice chair is David Chiu, the San Francisco city attorney. Other members are Santa Clara County Counsel Tony LoPresti and City Attorneys Nora Frimann from San Jose and Barbara Parker from Oakland.

Parker said, "Our partnership will make it possible to further protect workers' rights and tenants' rights; prohibit predatory lending; secure laws that promote equal opportunity and prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, gender, sexual orientation, disability and age; and secure climate justice."