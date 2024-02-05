“Pineapple Express” storm rocks the Bay Area

Neighborhoods all over the Bay Area were impacted by this weekend’s historic “Pineapple Express” storm. According to the National Weather Service, most cities saw between one-to-one-and-a half-inches of rainfall, with wind gusts between 50 to 60 miles per hour. In San Francisco, there was even a small landslide on a hill near Market and 18th St.

Samuel Tucker lives just above the hill where the landslide occurred. He’s lived in San Francisco for more than 40 years, and says the intense weather hearkens back to an older SF.

“In the early eighties, we had months where it rained every single day. So like ‘81, ‘82, it rained every single day in January, February and March. So, it was not as intense with wind, but it just would rain and rain and rain, but, but there was no flooding.”

Fortunately, neither Tucker, nor his neighbor, Rob Smith, were impacted by the landslide. Here’s Smith.

“The only panic we had was that there was, did you get a tiny flickering of lights yesterday? And I was kind of in the middle of making roast dinner last night and kind of like at one point there was like a half second power cut and I was kind of like, it was a half second, don't do this to me now.”

At one point, toppled power lines left more than 235,000 customers without electricity. According to PGE, there are still power outages throughout the Bay.

The storm is expected to die down over the next few days, with clear skies forecasted after Wednesday.