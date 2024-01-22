© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Town Hall: The Future of Public Education w/SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published January 22, 2024 at 2:00 PM PST

KALW conducted a live, in-person conversation at its 220 Montgomery Street community events space with San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Matt Wayne, educators, students, and parents. The conversation with people inside our schools consisted of what’s working and what’s not, as well as talk about how to ensure a healthy public education system into the future.

Panelists:

Dr Matt Wayne: SFUSD Superintendent

Heidi Seretan: Special ed teacher/department head and SFUSD parent

Meagan To: Student delegate to the SFUSD school board

Yvette Byes Edwards: SF Parent Coalition and PTA member

Please click the listen button above the photo to hear the discussion.
Ben Trefny
Ben joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.
