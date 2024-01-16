Gaza ceasefire protests outside Pelosi’s SF home, Oakland

The event was organized by Codepink: Women for Peace, according to a press release by the group.

The statement read that, “Nancy Pelosi will experience a simulation of what life is like in Gaza today.”

Protestors wrapped bloody shrouds around "dead bodies," played audio from the bombings, read aloud the names of some of the children who've been killed in Gaza in recent months, and hosted a poetry reading featuring related content.

There was a second protest for the same cause at Pelosi's home scheduled for later on Sunday, and the two events were expected to intersect, according to event representative Toby Blome.

The protests came a day after hundreds of demonstrators, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. interrupted traffic at the Port of Oakland.

The pro-Palestinian organizers said the protest was intended to shut down the port to demand an end to U.S. economic and military support of Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

Operations at the ninth busiest container port in the U.S. continued through the day, spokesman Robert Bernardo said. Hundreds of protesters walked along Maritime Street and blocked traffic, he said.