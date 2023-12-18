‘Day of Outreach’ raises awareness for unhoused women

There is typically a surge in both the need for shelter—and giving support to unhoused people—during the holiday season. But how can the public ensure that those short-term efforts have long-term impact?

One answer: use the holiday season to raise awareness around issues that are often overlooked.One San Francisco nonprofit—Community Forward SF—is organizing a “Day of Outreach” to draw attention to an unmet need in San Francisco: a shelter dedicated to women and non-binary individuals, who are unhoused. Shelters can be dangerous places for anyone, but even more so for women.

The “Day of Outreach” will begin tomorrow/Tuesday at 3:30pm and will focus on San Francisco’s Civic Center and Tenderloin neighborhoods. In addition to providing on-the-ground support, “The Day of Outreach” will also be an opportunity to gather data about a particularly vulnerable population.

Donations and volunteering are always welcome, for any organization that supports a mission you care about, or are impacted by. But attending events around issues that matter to you, personally, and staying informed are also important ways to stay community-minded year-round.

Following social media or newsletters can make you aware of new opportunities to become involved. And keep your eye on the ballot for propositions that impact the issues you care about. Community Forward SF mentions Prop A, specifically, on San Francisco’s March ballot.