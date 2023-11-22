Longtime Silicon Valley Congresswoman retiring

Multiple sources in Sacramento and Silicon Valley told San Jose Spotlight that Rep. Anna Eshoo plans to end her three-decade congressional career at the end of her term in 2024. Sources said the official announcement is coming in a matter of weeks.

The 80-year-old Eshoo – who earned notoriety for spearheading cybersecurity, innovation and high-tech legislation – was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1992 after serving on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors for a decade.

Her retirement marks a monumental shift in Silicon Valley politics. Eshoo is a powerhouse politician, who rose through the ranks as a senior member earning coveted committee assignments in Washington on health care, energy and commerce.

As news spread about Eshoo's decision to call it quits late Monday, speculation circled about who will run for the competitive seat to represent District 16.

The district includes a large swath of Santa Clara County, including parts of San Jose, and San Mateo County.

Candidates rumored for the seat include California Sen. Josh Becker, Assemblymember Evan Low, Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian and former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Eshoo did not respond to a request for comment late Monday.