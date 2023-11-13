Town Hall: What Are We Doing about Homelessness?

What's next in how Bay Area cities try to address the homelessness crisis?

KALW gathered people working on this issue at its event space at 220 Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco for an interactive town hall conversation. The panelists include:

Shireen McSpadden: Executive Director of the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing for the City and County of San Francisco

Rafael Mandelman: Supervisor representing San Francisco District 8

Mercedes Bullock: Peer organizer with the Coalition on Homelessness

Madison Alvarado: Reporter on housing and homelessness for the San Francisco Public Press

Plus, several people who are currently or have experienced homelessness share their perspectives.

