Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.

Town Hall: What Are We Doing about Homelessness?

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published November 13, 2023 at 7:52 AM PST
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, Coalition on Homelessness Peer Organizer Mercedes Bullock, San Francisco Public Press Reporter Madison Alvarado, and San Francisco Homelessness and Supportive Housing Executive Director Shireen McSpaddin speak with KALW's Ben Trefny on Tuesday, November 7, at KALW's event space.

What's next in how Bay Area cities try to address the homelessness crisis?

KALW gathered people working on this issue at its event space at 220 Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco for an interactive town hall conversation. The panelists include:

Shireen McSpadden: Executive Director of the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing for the City and County of San Francisco

Rafael Mandelman: Supervisor representing San Francisco District 8

Mercedes Bullock: Peer organizer with the Coalition on Homelessness

Madison Alvarado: Reporter on housing and homelessness for the San Francisco Public Press

Plus, several people who are currently or have experienced homelessness share their perspectives.

Please click the listen button above the photo to hear the discussion.
Ben Trefny
Ben joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.
