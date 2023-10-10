World record breaking pumpkin weighs in at Half Moon Bay

The world's largest pumpkin took first place at the 50th Annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay Monday.

Imagine a pumpkin the size of a rhinoceros or a small car. Entries to Monday’s pumpkin weigh-off were so large, that forklifts and harnesses had to lift them onto an industrial scale.

The official winner of the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay was a pumpkin named Michael Jordan! The giant gourd was grown by Travis Gienger in Anoka, Minnesota. He drove for 35 hours with the gourd in the back of his truck to compete.

Tipping the scales at 27-hundred and 49 pounds – breaking the world record by 47 pounds – “Michael Jordan” drew raves from the crowd.

Gienger planted Michael Jordan six months ago and spent about $15,000 on the pumpkin's care and feeding. The farmer won $30,000 for his prize.

The gorgeous gourd will be the centerpiece of a parade on Saturday at noon as part of the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival.