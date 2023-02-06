Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
It's All About West Oakland Screenwriter Dominique Mouton's Audio Drama 'The Lower Bottoms'
The dark-comedy series examines issues of gentrification, human trafficking, and race. Dominique originally wrote "The Lower Bottoms" as a TV series,. But once it caught the ears of b Will Packer Media and iHeartMedia, she repackaged it as a podcast. Kelsey Grammer is the narrator, and you ou hear major voices from the Bay Area s such as Elaine Brown and Alice Walker, . Dominique spoke with KALW’s Jenee Darden about "The Lower Bottoms."