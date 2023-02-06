© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

It's All About West Oakland Screenwriter Dominique Mouton's Audio Drama 'The Lower Bottoms'

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published February 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Paul Smith Photography
Dominique Mouton, creator of "The Lower Bottoms" podcast

The dark-comedy series examines issues of gentrification, human trafficking, and race. Dominique originally wrote "The Lower Bottoms" as a TV series,. But once it caught the ears of b Will Packer Media and iHeartMedia, she repackaged it as a podcast. Kelsey Grammer is the narrator, and you ou hear major voices from the Bay Area s such as Elaine Brown and Alice Walker, . Dominique spoke with KALW’s Jenee Darden about "The Lower Bottoms."

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
