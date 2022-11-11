© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Theologian Christena Cleveland on her spiritual journey to find the sacred Black Feminine

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published November 11, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
SQChristena-057.jpg
Kelli Wholey
/
Christena Cleveland, PhD is the author of "God is a Black Woman"
I had gone through this deconstruction period where I was letting go of this white male Jesus that I had been taught to worship. And that was a major stripping of my identity, of my self-esteem.
Christena Cleveland

Christena Cleveland was born in Oakland and attended pentecostal churches in the Bay Area. But for her something was missing in the religion she practiced most of her life —a god that validated her Blackness and gender. A few years ago, Christena went on a life-changing, spiritual pilgrimage to central France in search of Black Madonna statues. In addition to sharing this experience in her memoir “God is a Black Woman" Christena also decolonizes ideas of what she learned about God, through a critical analysis of racism and misogyny in the Church. She is a former professor at Duke University’s Divinity School. In this interview she talks about the book, her pilgrimage and how people in her circle have reacted to her spiritual transformation.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel
There is some explicit language in this version of the interview.

Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
