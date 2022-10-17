Ericka Huggins, co-author of 'Comrade Sisters,' honors Women of the Black Panther Party

We were everything to the Black Panther Party as the men were. There was nothing we could not do and would not do. I know because we did it. Ericka Huggins

Black women have made major impact in social justice movements throughout history–such is the case for the Civil Rights movement and Women’s equality. But sometime their contributions are erased or downplayed when recounting history. Stories and films about the Black Panther Party tend to focus on the male leaders. However, women made up at least 66 percent of the party. They served in various roles from organizing to teaching and providing healthcare. “Comrade Sisters: Women of the Black Panther” is a collection of historical photos and stories about these female activists who were a force in this movement. Activist and Black Panther Party member Ericka Huggins talks about her new book she co-authored.

Porfirio Rangel produced this interview and it was sound engineered by Gabe Grabin.

