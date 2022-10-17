© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Ericka Huggins, co-author of 'Comrade Sisters,' honors Women of the Black Panther Party

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published October 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM PDT
Ericka Headshots_final - 1 (1).jpg
Lisbet Tellefsen
/
Ericka Huggins
We were everything to the Black Panther Party as the men were. There was nothing we could not do and would not do. I know because we did it.
Ericka Huggins

Black women have made major impact in social justice movements throughout history–such is the case for the Civil Rights movement and Women’s equality. But sometime their contributions are erased or downplayed when recounting history. Stories and films about the Black Panther Party tend to focus on the male leaders. However, women made up at least 66 percent of the party. They served in various roles from organizing to teaching and providing healthcare. “Comrade Sisters: Women of the Black Panther” is a collection of historical photos and stories about these female activists who were a force in this movement. Activist and Black Panther Party member Ericka Huggins talks about her new book she co-authored.

Porfirio Rangel produced this interview and it was sound engineered by Gabe Grabin.

Tags
Arts & Culture Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden