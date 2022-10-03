South Bay illustrator Jessica Fong draws the terribly sublime for 'Poison Ivy'

The thing that I can compare it most to is the terribly sublime. It’s like things that are so wondrous and awe-inspiring and kind of beautiful in a way that it’s almost horrifying. Jessica Fong

Illustrator Jessica Fong is the cover artist for the current “Poison Ivy” comics series. Her art is described as “the terribly sublime” - a form of surrealism that is horrifying yet beautiful. Jessica encompasses this element for Poison Ivy with details such as drawing fungi and roots growing out of her body.

This interview was co produced with Porfirio Rangel.

Jessica is having a signing event at New Illusive Comics & Games in Santa Clara on October 5th. Also, see her artwork on her Instagram.