Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

South Bay illustrator Jessica Fong draws the terribly sublime for 'Poison Ivy'

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published October 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM PDT
The thing that I can compare it most to is the terribly sublime. It’s like things that are so wondrous and awe-inspiring and kind of beautiful in a way that it’s almost horrifying.
Jessica Fong

Illustrator Jessica Fong is the cover artist for the current “Poison Ivy” comics series. Her art is described as “the terribly sublime” - a form of surrealism that is horrifying yet beautiful. Jessica encompasses this element for Poison Ivy with details such as drawing fungi and roots growing out of her body.

This interview was co produced with Porfirio Rangel.

Jessica is having a signing event at New Illusive Comics & Games in Santa Clara on October 5th. Also, see her artwork on her Instagram.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
