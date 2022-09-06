Black Food: Chef Bryant Terry's celebration of the African Diaspora

Multiple award winning Chef Bryant Terry has a residency at the Museum of the African Diaspora. It was the first such position at a US museum, and the idea was to explore Black food- its growth, history, justice and more. Since 2015 , Terry has been hosting events there and has authored multiple books. His latest is an anthology called "Black Food- Stories, Art, and Recipes from across the African Diaspora." It’s a cookbook infused with art, essays and poetry from Black and African chefs around the world.

Terry is soon leaving the chef in residence position at MoAD, but not before he holds his last event- an extravaganza of Black chefs, writers, poets and foodies he’s calling the Black Food Summit .