80 Over 80 San Francisco: Donald Matusen

Donald Matusen has a nickname since he was a child, "the Professor." He has always been serious, curious, and likes to go deep on a topic. He came to San Francisco in the 70s from Chicago at the urging of several friends who all separately told him it would be a good fit for his interests and talents as a theater director. He has gathered many hobbies and interests over time-- such as abstract art, hula dancing, and choral music-- all from his girlfriends.

Click the play button above to listen to an excerpt from her interview with the 80 Over 80 San Francisco project. You can find her full profile and interview at the link below.

