80 Over 80 San Francisco: Donald Matusen

80 over 80 San Francisco
May is Older Americans Month and we're sharing stories from San Franciscans 80 years and older as part of the "80 Over 80" project.

Donald Matusen has a nickname since he was a child, "the Professor." He has always been serious, curious, and likes to go deep on a topic. He came to San Francisco in the 70s from Chicago at the urging of several friends who all separately told him it would be a good fit for his interests and talents as a theater director. He has gathered many hobbies and interests over time-- such as abstract art, hula dancing, and choral music-- all from his girlfriends.

