© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fill out KALW's Listener Survey NOW ▶
Submit by Friday at midnight ⏰
Arts & Culture
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Queer Illustrator Cheyne Gallarde draws boots, capes, and super powers on LGBTQ icons

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published May 11, 2022 at 3:39 PM PDT
cheyneshoot-155-crop.jpg
Adam Kanekoa
/
Queer Illustrator Cheyne Gallarde
I love drawing hair flowing in the wind and capes flowing in the wind. I love a good cape action and stuff like that. I was like ‘Well, who can I draw that has those things?’ It’s the queens.
Cheyne Gallarde

Queer illustrator Cheyne Gallarde draws drag queens and LGBTQ icons with super powers inspired by lip sync moments and runway outfits. His pop art covers have even caught the attention of celebrities like Ariana Grande and MJ Rodriguez. The Hawaiian-born artist, now lives in San Francisco.

Follow him on Instagram to see his artwork. For those headed to Southern California this weekend, he’ll also be appearing at RuPaul’s DragCon.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

Tags

Arts & Culture Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden