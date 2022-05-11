Queer Illustrator Cheyne Gallarde draws boots, capes, and super powers on LGBTQ icons

I love drawing hair flowing in the wind and capes flowing in the wind. I love a good cape action and stuff like that. I was like ‘Well, who can I draw that has those things?’ It’s the queens. Cheyne Gallarde

Queer illustrator Cheyne Gallarde draws drag queens and LGBTQ icons with super powers inspired by lip sync moments and runway outfits. His pop art covers have even caught the attention of celebrities like Ariana Grande and MJ Rodriguez. The Hawaiian-born artist, now lives in San Francisco.

Follow him on Instagram to see his artwork. For those headed to Southern California this weekend, he’ll also be appearing at RuPaul’s DragCon.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.