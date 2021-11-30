Vietnam War resistance captured through the lens of filmmaker Judith Ehrlich

During the late 1960s and early 1970s, opposition to the Vietnam War was growing in the US. Young people participated in demonstrations, marches, and publicly burned their draft cards. Many chose to serve jail time rather than take part in a war that went against their moral beliefs. In this interview, filmmaker Judith Ehrlich speaks on capturing the thoughts and ideas of activists involved in this large-scale resistance in her documentary "The Boys Who Said No."

Judith Ehrlich's documentary “The Boys Who Said No” will be played at the New Parkway Theater in Oakland on December 7th.