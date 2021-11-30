© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Vietnam War resistance captured through the lens of filmmaker Judith Ehrlich

KALW | By Jenee Darden
Published November 30, 2021 at 2:56 PM PST
During the late 1960s and early 1970s, opposition to the Vietnam War was growing in the US. Young people participated in demonstrations, marches, and publicly burned their draft cards. Many chose to serve jail time rather than take part in a war that went against their moral beliefs. In this interview, filmmaker Judith Ehrlich speaks on capturing the thoughts and ideas of activists involved in this large-scale resistance in her documentary "The Boys Who Said No."

Judith Ehrlich's documentary “The Boys Who Said No” will be played at the New Parkway Theater in Oakland on December 7th.

Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
