Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Oakland Artist Jwalt Raps About Personal Growth In 2.2.2

KALW | By Jenee Darden
Published October 14, 2021 at 3:16 PM PDT
Photo by Squint
Oakland hip-hop artist Jwalt

The last time Oakland hip-hop artist Jwalt appeared on our show, he was heading off college, during the first year of the pandemic. The college sophomore is splitting his time between studying at New York University’s Clive Davis Institute and making music. His latest EP is called 2.2.2. The cover was recently displayed on a billboard in New York’s Times Square. And like his other projects, he gets personal.

Click the play button above to listen to the conversation.

Arts & CultureCrosscurrents
Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
