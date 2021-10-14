Oakland Artist Jwalt Raps About Personal Growth In 2.2.2

The last time Oakland hip-hop artist Jwalt appeared on our show, he was heading off college, during the first year of the pandemic. The college sophomore is splitting his time between studying at New York University’s Clive Davis Institute and making music. His latest EP is called 2.2.2. The cover was recently displayed on a billboard in New York’s Times Square. And like his other projects, he gets personal.

Click the play button above to listen to the conversation.