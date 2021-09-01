Almanac - Wednesday 9/1/21

Today is Wednesday, the 1st of September of 2021,

September 1 is the 244th day of the year

121 days remain until the end of the year

21 days until autumn begins

The sun rose at 6:40:23 am

and sunset will be at 7:37:28 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 57 minutes of daylight.

The first low tide will be at 1:46 am at 0.78 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:08 am at 4.47

The next low tide at 1:37 pm at 3.41 feet

and the next high tide at 7:02 pm at 5.62 feet

Today is…

American Chess Day

Building and Code Staff Appreciation Day

Chicken Boy's Day

Emma M. Nutt Day

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day

Global Talent Acquisition Day

National Acne Positivity Day

National Cherry Popover Day

National No Rhyme or Reason Day

National Tofu Day (UK)

Pink Cadillac Day

Toy Tips Executive Toy Test Day

World Letter Writing Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of the Start of the Armed Struggle in Eritrea

Constitution Day in Slovakia

Disaster Prevention Day in Japan

First day of school in many countries in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Flag Day in Honduras

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Uzbekistan from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Journalist Day in Taiwan

Knowledge Day in Russia, Ukraine and Armenia

Random Acts of Kindness Day in New Zealand

Veteran's Day in Poland

Wattle Day in Australia

On this day in history….

1878 – Emma Nutt becomes the world's first female telephone operator when she is recruited by Alexander Graham Bell to the Boston Telephone Dispatch Company.

1897 – The Tremont Street Subway in Boston opens, becoming the first underground rapid transit system in North America.

1914 – The last known passenger pigeon, a female named Martha, dies in captivity in the Cincinnati Zoo.

1934 – The first Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer animated cartoon, The Discontented Canary, is released to movie theatres.

1952 – The Old Man and the Sea, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Ernest Hemingway, is first published.

1972 – In Reykjavík, Iceland, American Bobby Fischer beats Russian Boris Spassky to become the world chess champion.

1982 – The United States Air Force Space Command is founded.

1983 – Cold War: Korean Air Lines Flight 007 is shot down by a Soviet Union jet fighter when the commercial aircraft enters Soviet airspace, killing all 269 on board, including Congressman Lawrence McDonald.

1991 – Uzbekistan declares independence from the Soviet Union.

1653 – Johann Pachelbel, German organist, composer, and educator (d. 1706)

1875 – Edgar Rice Burroughs, American soldier and author (d. 1950)

1907 – Walter Reuther, American union leader, founded United Auto Workers (d. 1970)

1920 – Liz Carpenter, American journalist, author, and activist (d. 2010)

1922 – Yvonne De Carlo, Canadian-American actress and singer (d. 2007)

1923 – Rocky Marciano, American boxer (d. 1969)

1925 – Art Pepper, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (d. 1982)

1933 – Conway Twitty, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1993)

1935 – Seiji Ozawa, Japanese conductor and director

1938 – Alan Dershowitz, American lawyer and author

1939 – Lily Tomlin, American actress, comedian, screenwriter, and producer

1942 – C. J. Cherryh, American author and educator

1944 – Archie Bell, American soul singer-songwriter and musician

1944 – Leonard Slatkin, American conductor and composer

1948 – Russ Kunkel, American drummer and producer