Almanac - Tuesday 8/31/21

Today is Tuesday, the 31st of August of 2021

August 31 is the 243rd day of the year

122 days remain until the end of the year.

22 days until autumn begins

The sun will rises in San Francisco at 6:39:32 am

and sunset will be at 7:38:58 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 59 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:09:15 pm.

The first low tide was at 12:47 am at 1.07 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:14 am at 4.21 feet

The next low tide will be at 12:31 pm at 3.44 fee

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 6:03 pm at 5.48 feet

The Moon is 38.7% visible

A Waning Crescent moon

We will have a New Moon in 7 days on Monday the 6th of September of 2021 at 5:52 pm

Today is…

Eat Outside Day

Love Litigating Lawyers Day

National Diatomaceous Earth Day

National Matchmaker Day

National Trail Mix Day

We Love Memoirs Day

Today is also…

Baloch-Pakhtun Unity Day

Day of Solidarity and Freedom in Poland

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Kyrgyzstan from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Malaya from the United Kingdom in 1957.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Trinidad and Tobago from the United Kingdom in 1962.

Romanian Language Day

Our Language in Moldova

North Borneo Self-government Day in Sabah, Borneo

On this day in history….

1798 – Irish Rebellion: Irish rebels, with French assistance, establish the short-lived Republic of Connacht.

1895 – German Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin patents his navigable balloon.

1897 – Thomas Edison patents the Kinetoscope, the first movie projector.

1936 – Radio Prague, now the official international broadcasting station of the Czech Republic, goes on the air.

1997 – Diana, Princess of Wales, her companion Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul die in a car crash in Paris.

2006 – Edvard Munch's famous painting The Scream, stolen on August 22, 2004, is recovered in a raid by Norwegian police.

2016 – Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is impeached and removed from office.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

12 – Caligula, Roman emperor (d. 41)

1870 – Maria Montessori, Italian physician and educator (d. 1952)

1879 – Alma Mahler, Austrian-American composer and author (d. 1964)

1897 – Fredric March, American lieutenant, actor, and singer (d. 1975)

1903 – Arthur Godfrey, American radio and television host (d. 1983)

1908 – William Saroyan, American novelist, playwright, and short story writer (d. 1981)

1911 – Arsenio Rodríguez, Cuban-American tres player, composer, and bandleader (d. 1970)

1916 – Daniel Schorr, American journalist and author (d. 2010)

1924 – Buddy Hackett, American actor and singer (d. 2003)

1928 – James Coburn, American actor (d. 2002)

1935 – Eldridge Cleaver, American activist and author (d. 1998)

1940 – Robbie Basho, American guitarist, pianist, and composer (d. 1986)

1945 – Van Morrison, Northern Irish singer-songwriter

1945 – Itzhak Perlman, Israeli-American violinist and conductor

1949 – Richard Gere, American actor and producer

1971 – Chris Tucker, American comedian and actor

1975 – Sara Ramirez, Mexican musician