Arts & Culture

Poet Paul Corman-Roberts Reflects On Society's Ills With Grit And Hope In 'Bone Moon Palace'

KALW | By Jenee Darden
Published August 26, 2021 at 6:02 PM PDT
Photo provided by Paul Corman-Roberts
Poet Paul Corman-Roberts is the author of "Bone Moon Palace"

Paul Corman Roberts' poetry in "Bone Moon Palace" (Nomadic Press) takes on the injustices of our society such as violence, poverty and discrimination.

"There’s a point in my evolution as a poet where I am finding my voice, but then there's the point where I’m learning to use my voice for good."
Paul Corman Roberts

He’s co-founder of the literary festival Beast Crawl, which will take place virtually this Labor Day Weekend.

Visit www.beastcrawl.org for more information.

*Jack Hirschman is mentioned in this interview. The interview took place before his passing.

Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
