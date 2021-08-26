Poet Paul Corman-Roberts Reflects On Society's Ills With Grit And Hope In 'Bone Moon Palace'
Paul Corman Roberts' poetry in "Bone Moon Palace" (Nomadic Press) takes on the injustices of our society such as violence, poverty and discrimination.
"There’s a point in my evolution as a poet where I am finding my voice, but then there's the point where I’m learning to use my voice for good."
Paul Corman Roberts
He’s co-founder of the literary festival Beast Crawl, which will take place virtually this Labor Day Weekend.
Visit www.beastcrawl.org for more information.
*Jack Hirschman is mentioned in this interview. The interview took place before his passing.