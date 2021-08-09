Almanac - Monday 8/9/21

Today is Monday, the 9th of August, 2021,

August 9 is the 221st day of the year

144 days remain until the end of the year.

44 days until autumn begins

The sun rises this morning at 6:20:41 am

and the sun sets at 8:08:44 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 48 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:14:42 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:12 am at minus zero point five-seven feet

The first high tide was at 1:05 pm at 5.13 feet

The next low tide at 6:05 pm at 2.59 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:55 pm at 6.26 feet

The Moon will be 1.1% visible

We had a New Moon yesterday

It’s now a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Sunday the 15th of August of 2021 at 8:20 am

Today is…

Book Lovers Day

International Coworking Day

National Hand Holding Day

National Polka Day

National Rice Pudding Day

National Veep Day

Victory Day

Today is also…

Battle of Gangut Day in Russia

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

Meyboom in Brussels and Leuven, Belgium

National Day, celebrates the independence of Singapore from Malaysia in 1965.

National Peacekeepers' Day, celebrated on Sunday closest to the day in Canada

National Women's Day in South Africa

On this day in history…

1173 – Construction of the campanile of the Cathedral of Pisa (now known as the Leaning Tower of Pisa) begins; it will take two centuries to complete.

1892 – Thomas Edison receives a patent for a two-way telegraph.

1936 – 1936 Summer Olympics: Jesse Owens wins his fourth gold medal at the games.

1944 – The United States Forest Service and the Wartime Advertising Council release posters featuring Smokey Bear for the first time.

1945 – World War II: Nagasaki is devastated when an atomic bomb, Fat Man, is dropped by the United States B-29 Bockscar. Thirty-five thousand people are killed outright, including 23,200–28,200 Japanese war workers, 2,000 Korean forced workers, and 150 Japanese soldiers.

1969 – Manson Family murders – Followers of Charles Manson murder pregnant actress Sharon Tate (wife of Roman Polanski), coffee heiress Abigail Folger, Polish actor Wojciech Frykowski, men's hairstylist Jay Sebring and recent high-school graduate Steven Parent.

1974 – As a direct result of the Watergate scandal, Richard Nixon becomes the first President of the United States to resign from office. His Vice President, Gerald Ford, becomes president.

2014 – Michael Brown, an 18-year-old African American male in Ferguson, Missouri, is shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer after reportedly assaulting the officer and attempting to steal his weapon, sparking protests and unrest in the city.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1648 – Johann Michael Bach, German composer (d. 1694)

1896 – Jean Piaget, Swiss psychologist and philosopher (d. 1980)

1909 – Willa Beatrice Player, American educator, first Black woman college president (d. 2003)

1914 – Tove Jansson, Finnish author and illustrator (d. 2001)

1922 – Philip Larkin, English poet and novelist (d. 1985)

1939 – Butch Warren, American bassist (d. 2013)

1942 – David Steinberg, Canadian actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1943 – Ken Norton, American boxer and actor (d. 2013)

1957 – Melanie Griffith, American actress and producer

1959 – Kurtis Blow, American rapper, producer, and actor

1963 – Whitney Houston, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress (d. 2012)

1970 – Chris Cuomo, American lawyer and journalist

