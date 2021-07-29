© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

A Black Family Wrestles with Grief and Secrets in Lyndsey Ellis' Novel 'Bone Broth'

KALW | By Jenee Darden
Published July 29, 2021 at 6:30 PM PDT
Lyndsey Ellis - (2) (2).jpg
AG Photography
/
Lyndsey Ellis, author of "Bone Broth"

Tensions and secrets boil over for a Black St. Louis family in “Bone Broth.” But beneath the drama, is a family struggling through layers of grief. Between widow Justine and her adult children, they’re mourning the loss of their patriarch, a child, the freedom to live openly gay, and a failed career in the Bay Area.

Lyndsey Ellis is an award-winning writer from St. Louis. While living in Oakland, she studied at the California College of the Arts.

"In the Black community, we grieve differently. Sometimes we’re not always allowed to show, or we don’t think it’s socially acceptable to show our grieving."
Lyndsey Ellis

In this interview, Ellis talks about how living in Oakland inspired some themes in her debut novel.

Tags

Arts & CultureCrosscurrents
Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jenee Darden