A Black Family Wrestles with Grief and Secrets in Lyndsey Ellis' Novel 'Bone Broth'

Tensions and secrets boil over for a Black St. Louis family in “Bone Broth.” But beneath the drama, is a family struggling through layers of grief. Between widow Justine and her adult children, they’re mourning the loss of their patriarch, a child, the freedom to live openly gay, and a failed career in the Bay Area.

Lyndsey Ellis is an award-winning writer from St. Louis. While living in Oakland, she studied at the California College of the Arts.

"In the Black community, we grieve differently. Sometimes we’re not always allowed to show, or we don’t think it’s socially acceptable to show our grieving." Lyndsey Ellis

In this interview, Ellis talks about how living in Oakland inspired some themes in her debut novel.