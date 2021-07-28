Almanac - Wednesday 7/28/21

Today is Wednesday, the 28th of July, 2021

July 28 is the 209th day of the year

156 days remain until the end of the year.

56 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:10 am

and the sun sets tonight at 8:21 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 11 minutes of daylight Today

Solar noon will be at 1:15 pm

The first high tide was at 1:57 am

The first low tide will be at 8:37 am

The next high tide at 3:27 pm

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 9:21 pm

The Moon is 78.1% visible

a Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 31th

Today is…

Earth Overshoot Day

International Tiger Day

National Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day

National Chicken Wing Day

National Chili Dog Day

National Intern Day

National Lasagna Day

National Lipstick Day

Rain Day

Today is also…

Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval in Canada

Fiestas Patrias, celebrates the independence of Peru from Spain by General José de San Martín in 1821.

Liberation Day in San Marino

Olav-Soka Eve on the Faroe Islands

World Hepatitis Day

On this day in history…

1866 – At the age of 18, Vinnie Ream becomes the first and youngest female artist to receive a commission from the United States government for a statue (of Abraham Lincoln).

1868 – The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is certified, establishing African American citizenship and guaranteeing due process of law.

1917 – The Silent Parade takes place in New York City, in protest against murders, lynchings, and other violence directed towards African Americans.

1973 – Summer Jam at Watkins Glen: Nearly 600,000 people attend a rock festival at the Watkins Glen International Raceway.

1996 – The remains of a prehistoric man are discovered near Kennewick, Washington. Such remains will be known as the Kennewick Man.

2005 – The Provisional Irish Republican Army calls an end to its thirty-year-long armed campaign against British rule in Northern Ireland.

2018 – Australian Wendy Tuck becomes the first woman skipper to win the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1804 – Ludwig Foyer-bahck, German anthropologist and philosopher (d. 1872)

1866 – Beatrix Potter, English children's book writer and illustrator (d. 1943)

1879 – Lucy Burns, American activist, co-founded the National Woman's Party (d. 1966)

1887 – Marcel Duchamp, French-American painter and sculptor (d. 1968)

1901 – Rudy Vallée, American actor, singer, and saxophonist (d. 1986)

1902 – Sir Karl Popper, Austrian-English philosopher and academic (d. 1994)

1907 – Earl Tupper, American inventor and businessman, founded Tupperware Brands (d. 1983)

1909 – Malcolm Lowry, English novelist and poet (d. 1957)

1915 – Frankie Yankovic, American polka musician (d. 1998)

1929 – Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, American journalist and socialite, 37th First Lady of the United States (d. 1994)

1938 – Alberto Fujimori, Peruvian engineer, academic, and politician, 90th President of Peru

1940 – Philip Proctor, American voice actor and screenwriter

1941 – Riccardo Muti, Italian conductor and educator

1943 – Mike Bloomfield, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1981)

1945 – Jim Davis, American cartoonist, created Garfield

1947 – Sally Struthers, American actress

1949 – Vida Blue, American baseball player and sportscaster

1954 – Hugo Chávez, Venezuelan colonel and politician, President of Venezuela (d. 2013)

1990 – Soulja Boy, American rapper, producer, and actor

