Almanac - Friday 7/21/21
Today is Friday, the 23rd of July, 2021,
July 23 is the 204th day of the year
161 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:06:25 am
and sunset will be at 8:25:35 pm.
Today we will have 14 hours and 19 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:16:00 pm
The first low tide will be at 5:03 am
at minus 1.34 feet
The first high tide will be at 12:06 pm
at 5.16 feet
The next low tide at 4:42 pm
at 2.93 feet
and the next high tide at 10:39 pm
at 7.11 feet
Moon: 99.4%
Full Moon today at 7:37 pm
The July moon is called the Full Buck Moon
At this time, a buck’s (male deer’s) antlers are in full growth mode.
Berry Moon
Feather Moulting Moon
Halfway Summer Moon
Month of the Ripe Corn Moon
Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe
Raspberry Moon
Salmon Moon
Thunder Moon
Today is…
National Vanilla Ice Cream Day
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Day
Today is also….
Birthday of Haile Selassie in Rastafari
National Remembrance Day in Papua New Guinea
On This day in history…
1903 – The Ford Motor Company sells its first car.
1921 – The Communist Party of China (CPC) is established at the founding National Congress.
1926 – Fox Film buys the patents of the Movietone sound system for recording sound onto film.
1927 – The first station of the Indian Broadcasting Company goes on the air in Bombay.
1962 – Telstar relays the first publicly transmitted, live trans-Atlantic television program, featuring Walter Cronkite.
1962 – Jackie Robinson becomes the first African American to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.[3]
1995 – Comet Hale–Bopp is discovered; it becomes visible to the naked eye on Earth nearly a year later.
1997 – Digital Equipment Corporation files antitrust charges against chipmaker Intel.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1892 – Haile Selassie, Ethiopian emperor (d. 1975)
1928 – Leon Fleisher, American pianist and conductor (d. 2020)
1936 – Don Drysdale, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1993)
1940 – Don Imus, American radio host (d. 2019)
1947 – David Essex, English singer-songwriter, and actor
1948 – John Hall, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and politician
1957 – Theo van Gogh, Dutch actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2004)
1961 – Woody Harrelson, American actor and activist
1965 – Slash, English-American guitarist, songwriter, and producer
1971 – Alison Krauss, American singer-songwriter and fiddler
1973 – Monica Lewinsky, American activist and former White House intern
1989 – Daniel Radcliffe, English actor