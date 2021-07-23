Almanac - Friday 7/21/21

Today is Friday, the 23rd of July, 2021,

July 23 is the 204th day of the year

161 days remain until the end of the year.

61 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:06:25 am

and sunset will be at 8:25:35 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 19 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:16:00 pm

The first low tide will be at 5:03 am

at minus 1.34 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:06 pm

at 5.16 feet

The next low tide at 4:42 pm

at 2.93 feet

and the next high tide at 10:39 pm

at 7.11 feet

Moon: 99.4%

Waxing Gibbous

Full Moon today at 7:37 pm

The July moon is called the Full Buck Moon

At this time, a buck’s (male deer’s) antlers are in full growth mode.

Berry Moon

Feather Moulting Moon

Halfway Summer Moon

Month of the Ripe Corn Moon

Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe

Raspberry Moon

Salmon Moon

Thunder Moon

Today is…

Gorgeous Grandma Day

Hot Enough For Ya Day

National Vanilla Ice Cream Day

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Day

Sprinkle Day

World Sjögren's Day

Yada, Yada, Yada Day

Today is also….

Birthday of Haile Selassie in Rastafari

Children's Day in Indonesia

National Remembrance Day in Papua New Guinea

Renaissance Day in Oman

Revolution Day in Egypt

On This day in history…

1903 – The Ford Motor Company sells its first car.

1921 – The Communist Party of China (CPC) is established at the founding National Congress.

1926 – Fox Film buys the patents of the Movietone sound system for recording sound onto film.

1927 – The first station of the Indian Broadcasting Company goes on the air in Bombay.

1962 – Telstar relays the first publicly transmitted, live trans-Atlantic television program, featuring Walter Cronkite.

1962 – Jackie Robinson becomes the first African American to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.[3]

1995 – Comet Hale–Bopp is discovered; it becomes visible to the naked eye on Earth nearly a year later.

1997 – Digital Equipment Corporation files antitrust charges against chipmaker Intel.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1892 – Haile Selassie, Ethiopian emperor (d. 1975)

1928 – Leon Fleisher, American pianist and conductor (d. 2020)

1936 – Don Drysdale, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1993)

1940 – Don Imus, American radio host (d. 2019)

1947 – David Essex, English singer-songwriter, and actor

1948 – John Hall, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and politician

1957 – Theo van Gogh, Dutch actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2004)

1961 – Woody Harrelson, American actor and activist

1965 – Slash, English-American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1971 – Alison Krauss, American singer-songwriter and fiddler

1973 – Monica Lewinsky, American activist and former White House intern

1989 – Daniel Radcliffe, English actor

