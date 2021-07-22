Almanac - Thursday 7/22/21

Today Thursday, the 22nd of July, 2021

July 22 is the 203rd day of the year

162 days remain until the end of the year

62 days until autumn begins

The sun rose at 6:05:37 am

and sunset will be tonight at 8:26:21 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 20 minutes of daylight.

Solar transit will be at 1:15:59 pm.

The first low tide was at 4:14 am

at minus 1.17 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:19 am

at 4.97 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:47 pm

at 3.01 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:48 pm

at 7.18 feet

The Moon is 96.5% visible

Waxing Gibbous

Full Moon tomorrow Friday the 23th of July of 2021 at 7:37 pm

The July full moon is called the Full Buck Moon.

At this time, a buck’s (male deer’s) antlers are in full growth mode.

The moon is also called the…

Berry Moon

Feather Moulting Moon

Halfway Summer Moon

Month of the Ripe Corn Moon

Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe

Raspberry Moon

Salmon Moon

Thunder Moon

Today is …

Hammock Day

Lion's Share Day

Mango Day

National Penuche Fudge Day

National Ratcatcher's Day

National Refreshment Day

Pi Approximation Day

Spoonerism Day

Summer Leisure Day

"22 July" refers to attacks 2011 Norway terrorist attacks.

Birthday of the Late King Sobhuza in Swaziland

National Press Day in Azerbaijan

Pi Approximation Day

Ratcatcher's Day

Revolution Day in The Gambia

Sarawak Self-government Day in Sarawak, Malaysia

On this day in history…

1706 – The Acts of Union 1707 are agreed upon by commissioners from the Kingdom of England and the Kingdom of Scotland, which, when passed by each countries' Parliaments, led to the creation of the Kingdom of Great Britain.

1893 – Katharine Lee Bates writes "America the Beautiful" after admiring the view from the top of Pikes Peak near Colorado Springs, Colorado.

1894 – The first ever motor race is held in France between the cities of Paris and Rouen. The fastest finisher was the Comte Jules-Albert de Dion, but the 'official' victory was awarded to Albert Lemaître driving his three-horsepower petrol engined Peugeot.

1916 – Preparedness Day Bombing: In San Francisco, a bomb explodes on Market Street during a parade, killing ten and injuring 40.

1990 – Greg LeMond, an American road racing cyclist, wins his third Tour de France after leading the majority of the race. It was LeMond's second consecutive Tour de France victory.

1992 – Near Medellín, Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar escapes from his luxury prison fearing extradition to the United States.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1849 – Emma Lazarus, American poet and educator (d. 1887)

1882 – Edward Hopper, American painter and etcher (d. 1967)

1890 – Rose Kennedy, American philanthropist (d. 1995)

1908 – Amy Vanderbilt, American author (d. 1974)

1923 – Bob Dole, American soldier, lawyer, and politician

1928 – Orson Bean, American actor (d. 2020)

1932 – Oscar de la Renta, Dominican-American fashion designer (d. 2014)

1932 – Tom Robbins, American novelist

1940 – Alex Trebek, Canadian-American game show host and producer (d. 2020)

1941 – Vaughn Bodē, American illustrator (d. 1975)

1941 – George Clinton, American singer-songwriter and producer

1941 – David M. Kennedy, American historian and author

1943 – Kay Bailey Hutchison, American lawyer and politician

1943 – Bobby Sherman, American singer-songwriter and actor

1946 – Danny Glover, American actor, director, and producer

1947 – Albert Brooks, American actor, comedian, director, and screenwriter

1947 – Don Henley, American singer-songwriter and drummer

1949 – Alan Menken, American pianist and composer

1954 – Al Di Meola, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1955 – Willem Dafoe, American actor

1963 – Emily Saliers, American singer-songwriter and musician

1964 – John Leguizamo, Colombian-American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – David Spade, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1973 – Rufus Wainwright, American-Canadian singer-songwriter

1992 – Selena Gomez, American singer and actress

1993 – Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Kyrgyzstani-American terrorist

