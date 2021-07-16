Almanac - Friday 7/16/21

Today is Friday, the 16th of July of 2021,

July 16 is the 197th day of the year

168 days remain until the end of the year.

68 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:01:03 am

and sunset will be at 8:30:23 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 29 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:15:43 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:32 am at 4.64 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:56 am at 0.68 feet

The next high tide at 4:54 pm at 5.72 feet

and the final low tide Ocean Beach will be at 11:18 pm at 1.76 feet

The moon is 39.8% visible

A waxing crescent

First Quarter Moon tomorrow Saturday the 17th of July of 2021 at 3:11 am

Today is…

Guinea Pig Appreciation Day

National Corn Fritter Day

National Fresh Spinach Day

National Personal Chef Day

Rural Transit Day

World Snake Day

Today is also…

Engineer's Day (Honduras)

Holocaust Memorial Day (France)

On this day in history…

622 – The beginning of the Islamic calendar.

1228 – The canonization of Saint Francis of Assisi

1790 – The District of Columbia is established as the capital of the United States after signature of the Residence Act.

1927 – Augusto César Sandino leads a raid on U.S. Marines and Nicaraguan Guardia Nacional that had been sent to apprehend him in the village of Ocotal, but is repulsed by one of the first dive-bombing attacks in history.

1931 – Emperor Haile Selassie signs the first constitution of Ethiopia.

1935 – The world's first parking meter is installed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

1941 – Joe DiMaggio hits safely for the 56th consecutive game, a streak that still stands as an MLB record.

1945 – World War II: The heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis leaves San Francisco with parts for the atomic bomb "Little Boy" bound for Tinian Island.

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 11, the first mission to land astronauts on the Moon, is launched from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Kennedy, Florida.

2004 – Millennium Park, considered Chicago's first and most ambitious early 21st-century architectural project, is opened to the public by Mayor Richard M. Daley.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1194 – Clare of Assisi, Italian nun and saint (d. 1253)

1821 – Mary Baker Eddy, American religious leader and author, founded Christian Science (d. 1910)

1862 – Ida B. Wells, American journalist and activist (d. 1931)

1887 – Shoeless Joe Jackson, American baseball player and manager (d. 1951)

1907 – Orville Redenbacher, American farmer and businessman, founded Orville Redenbacher's (d. 1995)

1907 – Barbara Stanwyck, American actress (d. 1990)

1911 – Ginger Rogers, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1995)

1911 – Sonny Tufts, American actor (d. 1970)

1923 – Bola Sete, Brazilian guitarist (d. 1987)

1924 – Bess Myerson, American model, actress, game show panelist, and politician, Miss America 1945 (d. 2014)

1925 – Cal Tjader, American jazz musician (d. 1982)

1939 – Ali Khamenei, Iranian cleric and politician, 2nd Supreme Leader of Iran

1941 – Desmond Dekker, Jamaican singer-songwriter (d. 2006)

1943 – Jimmy Johnson, American football player and coach

1946 – Barbara Lee, American politician

1947 – Assata Shakur, American-Cuban activist exiled

1948 – Rubén Blades, Panamanian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1948 – Pinchas Zukerman, Israeli violinist and conductor

1952 – Stewart Copeland, American drummer and songwriter

1956 – Tony Kushner, American playwright and screenwriter

1967 – Will Ferrell, American actor, comedian, and producer

